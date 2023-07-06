PFG Advisors Lowers Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,360,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $114.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.10. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2221 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

