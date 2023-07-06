Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 142.9% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $628.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $591.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $651.01. The company has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.