Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 573 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Twilio were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,621.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,701. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $98.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Mizuho cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.