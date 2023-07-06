iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 141,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 415,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 154.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $445.47 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $446.61. The company has a market cap of $332.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $426.41 and its 200-day moving average is $409.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

