Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $239,384,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,896,000 after purchasing an additional 368,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 16,568.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 357,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 355,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $166.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $133.52 and a 12 month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.