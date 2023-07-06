Eads & Heald Wealth Management Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PFE opened at $36.46 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $205.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

