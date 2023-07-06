Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 152 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 590,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 89,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.52. The company has a market cap of $523.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 21.79%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

