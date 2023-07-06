PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $186.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.90 and a 200 day moving average of $181.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

