GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $186.58 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

