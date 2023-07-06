Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer
In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Pfizer Stock Performance
Shares of PFE opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $205.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.
Pfizer Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
