WBH Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,162 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,769,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,859,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 801,986 shares of company stock valued at $168,188,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $213.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.