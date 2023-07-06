PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.1% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,981,000 after acquiring an additional 423,426 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,579,000 after purchasing an additional 267,641 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,427 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $186.58 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $257.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

