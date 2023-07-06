McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.4% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

