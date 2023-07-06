Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $5,900,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 72.3% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %
PG opened at $152.24 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.38. The firm has a market cap of $358.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Further Reading
