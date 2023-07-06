PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.6% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $186.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.81. The company has a market cap of $257.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

