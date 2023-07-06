High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $156.31 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $296.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.