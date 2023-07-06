1,705 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $145.08 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $205.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.95 and its 200-day moving average is $126.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $161,567,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,479 shares of company stock valued at $13,775,178. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

