PFG Advisors Sells 1,832 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $74.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.24. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

