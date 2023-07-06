Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $676,943.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,671,304.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $158.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.88. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.06 and a twelve month high of $159.12. The company has a market capitalization of $425.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

