Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Position Increased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,456 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,052,000 after acquiring an additional 45,554 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW stock opened at $257.88 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.11. The firm has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 409.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.44.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $936,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,808 shares of company stock valued at $51,850,161. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

