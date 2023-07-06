LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.26

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.26 and traded as high as $67.23. LeMaitre Vascular shares last traded at $67.01, with a volume of 52,913 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.33. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.98.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.22%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $139,394.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,371,318 shares in the company, valued at $151,906,631.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $139,394.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,371,318 shares in the company, valued at $151,906,631.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 94,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,024,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,413,613 shares in the company, valued at $153,216,153.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,663 shares of company stock worth $9,642,430 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 143.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 241.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

