Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $116.74 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.02.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

