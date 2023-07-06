Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 41,401 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,401 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Catalent Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.73.

CTLT opened at $44.76 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $115.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.46, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

