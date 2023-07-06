ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $109.17

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $109.17 and traded as high as $128.08. ICF International shares last traded at $127.81, with a volume of 75,597 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $483.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. ICF International's revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 16.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ICF International by 27.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in ICF International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

