Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $185.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.