Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 284 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kowal Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $67.15 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average is $62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.63%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

