Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.84.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $136.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $501,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,863 shares in the company, valued at $919,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $501,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,863 shares in the company, valued at $919,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock worth $3,796,578 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.