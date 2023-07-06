PFG Advisors Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2,286.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,114,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,627,000 after purchasing an additional 49,931,103 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $264,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,997,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after buying an additional 1,377,458 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.30 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

