iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Lowered by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $157.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $162.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.