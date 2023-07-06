Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Raised by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 166.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of INTU opened at $457.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $490.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $438.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.87.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

