Private Ocean LLC Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

VZ opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

