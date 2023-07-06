G&S Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

