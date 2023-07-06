Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Acquires 199 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

HD stock opened at $310.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.65. The company has a market cap of $312.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

