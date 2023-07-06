Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $918,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Twilio were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,175,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,364,000 after purchasing an additional 279,769 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,409,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,791,000 after buying an additional 583,314 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after buying an additional 2,265,233 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,938,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,744,000 after buying an additional 707,908 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,217,000 after buying an additional 709,838 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Twilio Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,621.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,701 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

