Jmac Enterprises LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $310.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

