Source Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $310.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $312.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.68 and its 200 day moving average is $302.65.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

