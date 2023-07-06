McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Sells 141 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

HD opened at $310.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.