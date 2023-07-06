Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 13,796 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.7% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $72,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $310.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.