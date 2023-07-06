WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

HD stock opened at $310.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.65. The firm has a market cap of $312.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.