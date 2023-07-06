Howard Capital Management Group LLC Buys 2,520 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 140.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $156.31 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $296.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.72 and its 200 day moving average is $164.77.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

