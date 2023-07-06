SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 160 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CVX opened at $156.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.77. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

