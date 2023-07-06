Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total value of $1,107,492.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,935.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total value of $1,107,492.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,935.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,913. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.70.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $164.89 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.08 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.82.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 60.50%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Further Reading

