Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 36,653.2% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 841,648 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 839,358 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Adobe by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after buying an additional 733,598 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $487.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $418.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.73. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74. The company has a market capitalization of $222.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

