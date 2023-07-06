AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $901,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,337 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 24,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $487.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $418.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

