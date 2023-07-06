Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

