AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,198,000 after buying an additional 548,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,344,000 after buying an additional 51,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.69.

Insider Activity

Marriott International Price Performance

In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $182.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.02 and its 200 day moving average is $168.63. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.54 and a 52 week high of $184.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

