Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Equinix were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 112.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $885.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $801.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equinix Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $790.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $744.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $715.24. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $793.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.47%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

