Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,688 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $205.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.