MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $10,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $409.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.14. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $418.70.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $668,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at $10,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.32, for a total transaction of $5,746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,311 shares in the company, valued at $75,367,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $668,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,084,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,050 shares of company stock worth $13,942,694 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on MongoDB from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.30.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

