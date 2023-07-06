Forsta AP Fonden Sells 3,900 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $10,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 58,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,820,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 5.0 %

STLD opened at $105.25 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.